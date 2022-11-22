BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $183.21 and last traded at $183.77. 788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 239,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

BeiGene Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.69.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

