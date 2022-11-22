Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,362 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $52,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,199. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

