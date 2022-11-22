Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 96,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Trading Up 0.3 %

PJUL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,948. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

