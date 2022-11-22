Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 9,133 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. 84,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,768. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

