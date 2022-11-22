Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 437.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.65. 4,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,047. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.