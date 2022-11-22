Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 329,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $325.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

