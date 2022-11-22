Beck Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. 107,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.