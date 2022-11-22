Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.55. 48,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.85, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,214 shares of company stock worth $37,586,106. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.16.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.