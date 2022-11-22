Beck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Insider Activity at EQT

EQT Price Performance

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. 124,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

