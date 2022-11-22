Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

