BBR Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.