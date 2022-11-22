BBR Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,305,000 after purchasing an additional 940,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.42. 53,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,579. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $281.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

