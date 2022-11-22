BBR Partners LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 287,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,460,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

