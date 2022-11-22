BBR Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. 86,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

