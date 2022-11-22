BBR Partners LLC Purchases 14,858 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 281.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $25,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $75,356.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AOSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

