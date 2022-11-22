BBR Partners LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $60,331,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 79,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,307. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.