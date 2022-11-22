BBR Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Comcast by 61.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. 229,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,960,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.