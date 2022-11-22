BBR Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439,680. The stock has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.