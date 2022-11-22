BBR Partners LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.5% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.03. 28,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $325.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

