Barclays Trims Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Target Price to 260.00

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 2.2 %

GJNSY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 1,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

