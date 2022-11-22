Barclays Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $80.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $347,776,000. XN LP increased its stake in Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,252,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.