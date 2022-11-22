Bar Harbor Wealth Management Invests $8.97 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 185,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -165.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.