Bar Harbor Wealth Management Invests $6.23 Million in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,046,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned approximately 0.51% of Sandstorm Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 84,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

