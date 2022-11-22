Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

QCOM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.14. 158,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.