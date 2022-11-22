Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $5.44 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,241. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

