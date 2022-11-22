Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,070. The stock has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,209 shares of company stock worth $9,708,325. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

