Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.68. 64,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

