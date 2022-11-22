Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,871 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.12. 15,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $260.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

