Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1,132.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,888 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of CVS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.11. 117,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,250. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

