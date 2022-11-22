Badger DAO Price Tops $2.53 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00015616 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $31.72 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

