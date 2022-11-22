Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 6.6%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 112,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,533,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Azul Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth $76,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.
