Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 6.8%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 40,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Aztec Minerals Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.79 million and a P/E ratio of -10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

About Aztec Minerals

(Get Rating)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.