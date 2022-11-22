Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 464,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.