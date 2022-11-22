Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $4.69 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AZN opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

