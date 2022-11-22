Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 105,791 Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Dassault Systèmes Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

