Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 307,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 569,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 272,852 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,422,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 201,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.