Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

TRNO stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

