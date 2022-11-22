Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.68 Million Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

