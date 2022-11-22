Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 114,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

