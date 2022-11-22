Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.5% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

