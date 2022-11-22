Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Graco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $24,447,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

