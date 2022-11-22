Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $113.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.