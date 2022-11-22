Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $267.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

