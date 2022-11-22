Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Hershey Stock Up 3.1 %

HSY stock opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.