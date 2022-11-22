Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sempra by 3.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth $359,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.27. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

