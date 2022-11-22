Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $611.67 million and approximately $60.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.36 or 0.00040110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,853.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038861 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00021179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00229367 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.39752528 USD and is down -10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $56,597,563.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.