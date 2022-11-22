Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Raised to GBX 565 at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.67) to GBX 565 ($6.68) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 535 ($6.33) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.15) to GBX 485 ($5.73) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($31.93) to GBX 2,675 ($31.63) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.38) to GBX 480 ($5.68) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $810.00.

Aviva Trading Down 0.6 %

AVVIY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 82,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

