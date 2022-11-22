Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $175.32 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $11.87 or 0.00074859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and approximately $175.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00058169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022909 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,633,155 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

