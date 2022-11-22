AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $22.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,523.34. 996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,017. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,560.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,184.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

