Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506,984 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.98% of Autohome worth $48,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Autohome by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after buying an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 23.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 388,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,288. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.19. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autohome Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

